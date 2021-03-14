About 100,000 Malaysians working in Singapore to receive COVID-19 vaccine

PONTIAN: About 100,000 Malaysians working in Singapore are expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the second phase of Malaysia's coronavirus immunisation programme.



Johor's chief minister Hasni Mohammad said that together with Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI), authorities will create a system to register Malaysians working in Singapore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The ministry has agreed to give the vaccine earlier to those working in Singapore," said Hasni.

"We know there are about 400,000 Malaysians who work in Singapore every day, but for the initial stage, the ministry has agreed that 100,000 will receive the vaccine."

It is hoped that the move will allow the border with Singapore to reopen soon and to restore Johor's economy, Hasni added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The two land borders have been closed since Mar 18 last year when Malaysia implemented a movement control order.

Last August, Singapore and Malaysia implemented two cross-border travel schemes between the two countries – the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) - but the RGL arrangement was suspended on Feb 1.



Phase 1 of Malaysia's vaccination programme involved medical and other frontline personnel.

Advertisement

Phase 2 will include people aged 60 and above, as well as those suffering morbidities often seen in COVID-19 deaths.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram