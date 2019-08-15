Locals worry no one will visit Malaysian village after death of Irish teen Nora Quoirin

SEREMBAN: Locals in the Malaysian town of Seremban are worried that their village will no longer see visitors, after an Irish teenager who had been holidaying there with her family was found dead in the rainforest.

The body of 15-year-old Nora Quoirin was found 10 days after she went missing from The Dusun resort, located about an hour's drive from capital Kuala Lumpur.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Her naked body was found beside a small stream about 2.5km from the resort.



One resident, Hajag Nazipah Mohamad, said that she was saddened by the incident and "ashamed" for the Seremban village of Pantai.



“People come here to visit and witness the beautiful scenery, and something like this happens; I feel sad, until now my tears are flowing, it makes me cry,” she said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A poster for Nora Quoirin displayed at a stall in Seremban on Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Another local, Siti Fatimah Malek, said it would scare people away from visiting the idyllic town: “It definitely scares people from coming here. People will be afraid to visit because of what has happened; it happened all of a sudden."



Nora, who had learning difficulties, went missing from her room at The Dusun - located next to a forest reserve - on Aug 4.

Her disappearance set off a search comprising more than 100 firefighters, police officers and members of the local community, including the Orang Asli.



A body believed to be 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin who went missing is brought out of a helicopter in Seremban, Malaysia, Aug 13, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Lim Huey Teng)

On Aug 14, a group of volunteer hikers encountered Nora’s body at about 1.40pm.



"We stopped about 10m away from the body … We all understood we should not go too close to the scene of the body. We don't want to destroy or disturb any evidence, if there is,” said a volunteer.