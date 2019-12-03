Malindo Air flight turns back to Indonesia after oxygen masks deployed

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malindo Air flight bound for Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back to Jakarta on Monday (Dec 2) after oxygen masks were deployed.

OD315 left Soekarno Hatta International Airport on a Boeing 737-900ER at 2.42pm local time. There were 85 passengers and six crew members on board the aircraft.

The flight was scheduled to have arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 5.20pm, but landed back in Jakarta at 3.17pm local time. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the airline said its pilots immediately carried out the emergency checklist as per standard operating procedures after the oxygen masks were suddenly deployed.

Air traffic control towers were alerted before the plane landed in Jakarta.

The passengers were taken care of by Malindo Air's ground staff and arrangements for accommodation and replacement flights to Kuala Lumpur were underway, the statement said.

