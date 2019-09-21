Hundreds of passengers affected after Ipoh flights cancelled due to haze

IPOH: Two out of six flights scheduled out of Sultan Azlan Shah Airport in Ipoh were cancelled on Saturday (Sep 21) due to the haze.

SAS Airport manager Mohd Ali Osman said the flights cancelled involved the Johor Bahru-Ipoh-Johor Bahru route of Malindo Air and Singapore-Ipoh-Singapore route of Singapore low-cost carrier, Scoot.

"Visibility was at 2,500 metres as at 5.50 pm,” he said in a statement.

He said 417 passengers were affected by the cancellations, adding that he airport would be monitoring the situation with Meteorological Department and the Malaysian Civil Aviation authority.

On Friday, three morning flights here were cancelled before resuming operation at 11am when visibility improved after rain.

The Malaysia Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) showed the API for all five stations in Perak was at moderate level as at 7pm.