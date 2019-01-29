Man arrested, ketamine-stuffed bras seized in Malaysia drug bust

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police on Tuesday (Jan 29) said they confiscated several bras stuffed with ketamine during a raid on a house in Kuala Lumpur.



The amount of ketamine seized during the raid on Saturday was estimated to have a street value of RM125,000 (US$30,415).



The undergarments containing drugs were believed to be intended for distribution to drug mules for the local and international market, the police said.



A 35-year-old man was arrested during the raid at Bukit Prima Pelangi.



The police also confiscated three air pistols and a sewing machine believed to have been used to stitch up the bras after the drugs were placed inside.



Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Mazlan Lazim said investigations revealed that the man had been conducting his activities at the rented house for the last six months.



Police are still investigating if the man operated alone or was part of a drug syndicate.



The 35-year-old suspect will be remanded until Friday to assist in investigations.