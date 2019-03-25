Man arrested for posing as Garuda Indonesia pilot at Jakarta airport

JAKARTA: A man who disguised himself as a Garuda Indonesia pilot was arrested at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Friday (Mar 22), Indonesian media reported.

Alvin Adithya Darmawan arrived at Terminal 3 of the airport wearing the airline's pilot uniform and holding a Garuda Indonesia crew identification card.

He also had a passenger ticket with him for a flight to Semarang.

Alvin was arrested after a Garuda Indonesia pilot named Andre noticed his suspicious behavior, Merdeka reported. When approached by Andre, Alvin gave unclear answers and behaved unusually.

According to Victor Togi Tambunan, chief senior police commissioner of Soekarno-Hatta, Alvin was obsessed about becoming a pilot, it was reported.

Alvin had registered himself for entry into the pilot academy after graduating from secondary school but he failed to get in, the report added.

No narcotics were found on Alvin, according to commissioner James Hasudungan Hutajulu.

“What happened was that a passenger had worn the pilot uniform with the Garuda name tag. He did not have any narcotics with him. The person concerned is a Garuda Indonesia passenger who was headed for Semarang,” he was reported as saying.

