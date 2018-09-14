Man caught with 10-year-old niece in Johor Bahru hotel room

JOHOR BAHRU: A man was arrested for alleged incest on Thursday (Sep 13) night after police found him with his 10-year-old niece in a hotel at Taman Tunku Aminah. 

Johor Bahru Utara district police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said that the 48-year-old suspect, who works as a cleaner, was arrested at about 9.15pm following a tip-off.

Police knocked on the door and waited for about five minutes before the suspect opened it. The suspect, who was wrapped in a towel and shirtless, was in the room with a semi-naked child, Mohd Taib said in a statement on Friday. 

Upon investigation, authorities found out that the child was the suspect's niece.

The suspect has three children aged between 25 and 28. 

He is in remand for a week from Friday for investigations under Section 376A of the Penal Code.

Source: Bernama/hs(aj)

