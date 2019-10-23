Man charged with rape, murder of 85-year-old woman in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man was charged in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court in the Malaysian capital on Tuesday (Oct 22) with the murder of an 85-year-old woman last month.

K Sathiaraj, 27, nodded to indicate he understood the charge that was read out to him before Magistrate Haslinda A Raof.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No plea was recorded as the murder case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Sathiaraj is accused of having caused the death of the elderly woman at a house at Jalan Tasik Tambahan 2, Ampang, between 11.40am and 1pm, on Sep 19.

The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code provides for the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in the Ampang Sessions Court, Sathiaraj pleaded not guilty to raping and committing unnatural sex on the elderly woman after the charges were read out to him before judge Norhazani Hamzah.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was alleged to have committed the offences on the same date, place and time under Section 376(1) and Section 377C of the Penal Code, respectively.

Deputy Public Prosecutors S Sangitaa and Raihanah Abd Razak appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.

Both courts set Dec 18 for case mention.

Prior to this, the media reported that an elderly woman was found dead with her hands tied and head covered with a piece of cloth in her Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) apartment.

The body was discovered by her second son when he came home from work.