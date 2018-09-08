Man dies after elephant attack in Malaysia

ALOR SETAR, Kedah: A man died on Friday afternoon (Sep 7) after he was believed to have been stepped on by an elephant while walking home with his brother in Malaysia's Kedah state.

Padang Terap district police chief Noh Idris said Mat Juhid Osman, 49, and his brother were returning home from an orchard near the Padang Terap district when they were believed to have been "suddenly" attacked by the elephant at about 6.30pm.

The victim sustained injuries on the head and broke his arm in the attack, and was taken to Kuala Nerang Hospital by his brother. The doctor at the hospital later confirmed the victim's death, Noh said in a statement on Saturday.

The police chief said the victim’s body has been sent to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah for a post-mortem.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks (PERHILITAN) has been contacted to track down the elephant and determine whether it is still in the surrounding areas, he added.

A PERHILITAN spokesman said that it was possible that the elephant had escaped deep into the jungle.

Investigations are ongoing, he said.