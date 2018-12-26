Man found dead in Penang drain with multiple stab wounds

BUTTERWORTH, Penang: A man was found dead in a drain at Jalan Bunga Raya Merah Satu in Penang's largest town on Tuesday (Dec 25).

Authorities have identified him as 47-year-old Ong Bak Ho, whose body was discovered by passers-by at about 10.50am.

He had stab wounds on his body and neck, and is believed to have been killed before being thrown into the drain.

Said the district's police chief Noorzainy Mohd Noor: “The body was found half submerged in water except for the face and right hand. It is believed the victim had been dead for seven to eight hours based on the condition of the body."

According to Noorzainy, forensic investigation showed the victim had two stab wounds on the abdomen and one on the right side of the neck as well as scratches like drag marks on the right thigh.

Authorities said the victim was clad in dark-coloured shorts with a belt, as well as a grey collared t-shirt. There were no identification documents on him except a mobile phone and MYR15 in cash.

Noorzainy said the body was identified by the victim's younger brother, who said the victim lived with their mother. Ong's brother also said that the deceased had left the house at 3am that day to go to Apollo Market, where he worked.

The case has been classified as murder.

