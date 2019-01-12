Man found dead with 14 stab wounds in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Penang: The body of an agent supplying foreign workers was found with 14 stab wounds at his rented house where he lived with a group of foreigners at the Taman Pulasan Flats in Bukit Minyak on Saturday (Jan 12).



Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) police chief Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said R. Manogaran, 55, was found dead in a room by a factory van driver who went to look for him at 2pm.



"According to the van driver, the agent supplied Myanmar workers to several factories in the Bukit Tengah industrial area and was unmarried. Ten Myanmar workers also occupied the ground floor unit.



"He (the van driver) told us that at 10am the victim had ferried the workers to the factories and had informed that he wanted to return home to rest, Four hours later, he received a call from his factory’s management that the victim did not send the workers’ meals," he told reporters.



He said the van driver was told the workers did not want to continue working because their “lunch did not come” and was asked to look into the situation.



Nik Ros Azhan said on reaching the flat, the van driver found the flat unlocked and made the gruesome discovery.



He said a 33cm long dagger was still lodged in the victim’s stomach.



"Investigations are still ongoing but we do not dismiss the possibility it could have been due to unpaid wages (to the foreign workers),” he said, adding that police were tracing his housemates to assist in the investigation.

