Man gets 146 strokes, 4 years' jail for misappropriating RM2.4 million in Malaysia

MELAKA: A former Melaka State Education Trust Fund (TAPEM) administrative assistant was sentenced to four years' jail and 146 strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court on Wednesday (Nov 13) for criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving more than RM2.4 million (US$600,000).

Judge Mohd Nasir Nordin meted out the sentence against Mohd Hanafi Ismail, 31, after he pleaded guilty to 146 counts of CBT after the charges were read out by the court interpreter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court interpreter took almost two hours to read out all the charges.

Mohd Hanafi, who was entrusted with a certain amount of funds, was charged with misappropriating RM2.404 million which had been allocated as scholarships for students in the state.

He committed the offences at TAPEM Finance Unit in Hang Tuah Jaya here, between Jan 23, 2017 and Dec 21, 2018.

The charges framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code provide for a maximum jail term of 14 years with whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his judgment, Mohd Nasir advised the accused to repent and return the money he had stolen to the Malaysian government.

