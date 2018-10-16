Man held over shooting at convenience store in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian police have arrested a man to assist in investigations into a shooting incident at a convenience store in Petaling Jaya on Monday (Oct 15).

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohd Zani Che Din said that the 35-year-old man was arrested in the area at 7pm, just hours after the incident at Kota Damansara.



He is being held on remand until Friday, he added.

A man was shot three times and injured in the abdomen in front of the 24-hour convenience store at Persiaran Tropicana at 4.50pm on Monday after he had bought cigarettes at the store.

He was taken to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for treatment.

“The victim is still unconscious," Mohd Zani said in a statement.

