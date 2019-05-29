Man killed and son injured after air conditioner compressor explodes in Seremban

SEREMBAN: A man was killed and his son injured after an air conditioner compressor at an ice cream shop exploded in Kuala Pilah town on Wednesday (May 29).



The incident occurred at about 11am when the man, 56, assisted by his son, 22, were repairing the compressor on the first floor of the building, said the head of Kuala Pilah Fire and Rescue operations Eva Saifun Kamuni.

“They were on a ladder when the compressor suddenly exploded. The impact caused the man to fall from the ladder and (he) sustained serious injuries on his face and head," he said.



"He was confirmed dead at the location by a medical officer despatched to the scene."

Both victims were sent to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital.

Mr Eva Saifun said six fire and rescue officers rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 11.13am. The Fire and Rescue department is investigating the cause of the explosion and will hand the case to the police for further action.

