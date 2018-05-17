Man in Malaysia hacks 3 children to death with machete

BAGAN DATUK, Perak: A man was arrested on Thursday (May 17) for allegedly hacking to death three children - aged between two and four - with a machete in Kampung Sungai Haji Muhammad, Rungkup, Perak.

The man went into the children's house brandishing his weapon and killed his victims, said Senior Assistant Commissioner Yahya Abd Rahman, Perak criminal investigation department chief.

The children's mother and older sister were also injured in the attack, which happened at about 2.30pm.

The man subsequently went to a school - Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Haji Mohamad - and injured two students there.

Police managed to arrest the suspect, who is purportedly mentally ill, following a tip-off from members of the public and seized his machete.

All the victims were taken to Teluk Intan Hospital, according to the senior assistant commissioner.

He added that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of Malaysia's penal code.

A villager who wanted to remain anonymous said that the man was known as "Rambo" and had just returned after being away for a while, according to Bernama.