Man arrested in Johor after threatening to blow up wife and son

KLUANG, Johor: A former employee of Malaysia’s National Anti-Drug Agency was arrested on Thursday (Sep 27) after he threatened to blow his family up.

The 40-year-old man allegedly threatened his wife with a parang and a mortar bomb at a house in Kluang, Johor, at around 7.45am after she refused to let him see his son, the police said.

The suspect is believed to be estranged from his wife.

“The man is said to have wanted to meet his son but was not allowed to do so, resulting in him getting angry and threatening to set off the bomb. His wife immediately alerted the police,” Kluang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Abduh Ismail said.

The police tried to persuade the suspect to surrender, ACP Mohd Abduh said. The stand-off lasted for about three hours before police officers stormed the house’s garage and arrested him.

An old mortar bomb and some knives were seized from the suspect, who has two previous criminal records. Local media reports said he was sacked from the anti-drug agency in 2014.

At least one police officer was injured during the operation, ACP Mohd Abduh said.