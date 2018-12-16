Man arrested over cash tossed on Hong Kong street: Reports

A man said to have tossed cash from the top of a building in Hong Kong, sparking a frenzy, was arrested on Sunday (Dec 16), reports said.

Wong Ching-kit, who is also known as "Coin Young Master", live-streamed his arrest on Facebook.



On Sunday afternoon, he arrived in Sham Shui Po in a Lamborghini sports car holding a stack of HK$500 bills, Ming Pao reported.

Police officers detained him when he started to distribute the cash, the Hong Kong paper said.



Wong had earlier announced that he would be handing out meal coupons outside a restaurant on Sunday.



Videos capturing Saturday's stunt show a crowd of hundreds scrambling for the HK$100 (US$13) notes as they rained down on Fuk Wa Street in Sham Shui Po.

Police said he was arrested for "disorderly conduct in a public place" and have asked members of the public to hand over the notes they picked up.



Wong is believed to be the owner of Coin's Group and to be behind Facebook page Epoch Cryptocurrency.





