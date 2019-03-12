Man who threw one-year-old son into the sea arrested in Thailand

BANGKOK: A Jordanian man who confessed to to strapping his one-year-old son into a stroller and pushing him into the Gulf of Thailand has been arrested by Thai police, the country's immigration head said on Tuesday (Mar 12).

The alleged infanticide occurred in the seaside town of Pattaya, where 52-year-old Wael Nabil Salman Zureikat was holidaying with his wife and one-year-old son.

His arrest follows the discovery of the toddler's body on Monday by fishermen off Pattaya's main pier.

"Last night, he confessed that he tied his son to the stroller and pushed it into the sea," immigration head Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The couple had checked into a guest house on Mar 6, and the boy was taken by the father two days later. He told his wife their son was under the care of others.

His wife filed a complaint to the authorities, which led to the man's arrest.

"The father said he could not raise the boy and did not want to have children," Lt-Gen Surachate said. "It is a heartbreaking story."

The Jordanian will be charged under Section 289 of Thailand's penal code for intentional killing of a child.

If found guilty, the maximum punishment is the death penalty.

