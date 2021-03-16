Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as COVID-19 cases surge

MANILA: The Philippine capital Manila will widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting on Wednesday (Mar 17), tightening coronavirus restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections.

Only those aged 18 to 65 will be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Philippines late last year started easing one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns through a rule that anyone under 15 must stay indoors in Manila remained in place.

The Southeast Asian country has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, recording the largest daily increase since mid-August on Monday with 5,404 new infections.

Nighttime curfews have been reimposed since Monday for two weeks in Metropolitan Manila, the country's coronavirus hotspot that is home to more than 12 million people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additional measures such as liquor bans and localised lockdowns in areas with high infection rates have also been put in place.

The extended age limit comes five months after authorities allowed people from 15 to 65 years of age to go out as part of efforts to revive an economy that suffered the worst slump on record last year.



FILE PHOTO: An armed policeman checks an ID of a rickshaw driver at a checkpoint placed to implement a curfew in the country's capital amid rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

Facing criticisms about a slow-moving vaccination drive, coronavirus strategy chief Carlito Galvez said more doses should arrive soon.

Advertisement

Nearly 2.4 million doses are expected by early April, comprising 979,200 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine through the COVAX facility and 1.4 million Sinovac shots including 400,000 donated by China, he said.

Galvez said there was no plan to halt the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine to inoculate healthcare workers, even though several European countries have paused administering it after reports of possible serious side-effects.

The government has also signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India for 30 million Novavax vaccine doses, due to arrive in the third or fourth quarter of the year, said Galvez.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram