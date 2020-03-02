Gunman surrenders, releases hostages after day-long standoff at Manila mall

MANILA: A sacked security guard who shot one person and took about 30 others hostage at a Manila shopping mall on Monday (Mar 2) surrended peacefully, according to a live-streamed video, ending a day-long standoff.

The man, identified as Archie Paray, a former guard at V-Mall in metropolitan Manila walked out of the building on Monday evening with his hostages, who were secured by police.

Paray spoke to the media after he surrendered, airing his grievances about work-related issues.

Some people in the crowd cheered during his speech.

Midway through his speech, he was tackled and arrested.

He was fired from mall security for deserting his post. Six of the mall's security staff apologised and resigned earlier, as per Paray's request.

Earlier, authorities who were trying to convince him to surrender held a press conference where company officers apologised for upsetting him.

"I deeply regret my shortcomings," one supervisor said.

"Because of this, I will resign from my post... to give way to a solution to our current problem."

This story is developing.