Gunman surrenders, releases hostages after day-long standoff at Manila mall

MANILA: A sacked security guard who shot one person and took about 30 others hostage at a Manila shopping mall on Monday (Mar 2) surrendered peacefully, according to a live-streamed video, ending a day-long standoff.

The man, identified as Archie Paray, a former guard at V-Mall in metropolitan Manila walked out of the building on Monday evening with his hostages, who were secured by police.

Paray spoke to the media after he surrendered, airing his grievances about work-related issues.

Some people in the crowd cheered during his speech.

Midway through his speech, he was tackled and arrested.

He was fired from mall security for deserting his post. Six of the mall's security staff apologised and resigned earlier, as per Paray's request.

Earlier, authorities who were trying to convince him to surrender held a press conference where company officers apologised for upsetting him.

"I deeply regret my shortcomings," one supervisor said.

"Because of this, I will resign from my post ... to give way to a solution to our current problem."

Hostages were also led out of the building, but police did not say whether any of them had been hurt nor the exact number caught up in the violence.

The drama started when the suspect shot a security guard, who was rushed to hospital in stable condition, said Francis Zamora, mayor of San Juan City, which includes the mall.

Police were in contact with the suspect for hours via a walkie talkie.

Philippine malls are centres of life that include everything from restaurants and shops, to churches and medical facilities. The building was full when the violence began.

Zamora said authorities believed there were "around 30" people held.



NEGOTIATIONS

Witness John Paul Buenavista told AFP he saw a wounded person - believed to be a guard at the mall - being put into a wheelchair and whisked away.

"We heard three gunshots. Then we saw people running, saying they saw someone getting shot," he said.

Manila was the site of a high-profile 2010 hostage-taking that ended with the deaths of eight Hong Kong tourists.

That day-long ordeal started when an ex-police officer, armed with an M-16 assault rifle, hijacked a bus near a popular tourist destination just a few blocks from police headquarters in a desperate bid to get his job back.

Negotiations broke down after nightfall and the ex-officer began shooting passengers, prompting commandos to storm the bus.