Hostage situation at Manila shopping mall after gunshots heard; 1 person shot: Reports

MANILA: About 30 people are being held hostage in a shopping mall in Manila, local media reported on Monday (Mar 2), citing police.

The hostage situation at the V-Mall in the Greenhills area of San Juan is ongoing, Rappler reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More or less 30 people/ employees of the mall are now held hostage at the admin office of Vira Mall in Green Hills, San Juan by the mall's former guard, a police source said. https://t.co/pDc4McqT56 — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) March 2, 2020

Gunshots were heard in the area, Eastern Police District director Brigadier General Johnson Almazan told the Manila News Bulletin.

ABS-CBN cited San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora as saying that at least one person was shot and is currently being treated in hospital.

Zamora said the suspect is a "disgruntled" security guard, believed to be carrying firearms and a grenade.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are currently negotiating with this person," Zamora said, according to ABS-CBN.

Police were deployed to the scene after the Eastern Police District Tactical Operations Center received a report of a shooting there, Major Virgilio Timajo was cited as saying by ABS-CBN.

According to an ABS-CBN photographer at the scene, police officers and passers-by were huddled at the mall's entrance.

V-Mall in Greenhills, Manila. (Screengrab: Google Maps)

Doors to the mall were sealed off as authorities started evacuating the building, the photographer added.

Social media users also reported that the mall was locked down and urged people to stay away from the area. One video showed people running out of the shopping centre.

If anyone here in Manila is in the Greenhills / Virramall area please STAY AWAY right now. Only just got out - there was a shootout on the second floor. -_- — Rin (preorder WICKED AS YOU WISH 3/3/20) (@RinChupeco) March 2, 2020





This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.