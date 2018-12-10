Maritime dispute: Singapore 'disappointed' Malaysia refuses to pull back port limits, cease intrusions

SINGAPORE: Singapore is "disappointed" that Malaysia is unable to accede to Singapore’s proposal to return to the status quo before it extended the Johor Bahru port limits, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Monday (Dec 10) in response to its Malaysian counterpart's statement earlier this evening.

Singapore also reiterated its call to Malaysia to revert to the status quo prior to the extension of Johor Bahru port limits before Oct 25, saying that this will "avoid misunderstandings and potential issues on the ground".

"Malaysia's deployments in this area will not strengthen its legal claim and can only heighten tensions," said MFA.

"Malaysia will be responsible for any untoward situations on the ground that arise from continued deployment of its vessels into this area."

Earlier, Malaysia's Foreign Affairs Ministry had issued a statement saying Malaysia "is unable to accede" to Singapore's "counter-proposal" of a return to the status quo prior to Oct 25, 2018.



However, it promised to take measures to de-escalate the situation on the ground. In its response, MFA said that Singapore is "encouraged" that Malaysia will do so.

"Singapore also welcomes the Malaysian Government’s agreement that officials meet in the second week of January 2019, to exchange views on resolving the Johor Bahru Port Limits issue," said Singapore's MFA.



"The Singapore Government hopes to work with the Malaysian Government to find an amicable resolution of issues between the two countries in accordance with international law, and in the spirit of preserving our important bilateral relationship."



Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad had also commented on the maritime issue saying that Malaysia will negotiate with Singapore regarding the ongoing dispute, but there was no decision on removing Malaysian government vessels from Singapore waters for now.



There have been 14 intrusions by Malaysian government vessels in Singapore territorial waters in the last two weeks, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said at a media briefing last Thursday.

These intrusions came after Malaysia extended its Johor port limits on Oct 25, encroaching into Singapore waters off Tuas.

Malaysia has called for both countries to "cease and desist" from sending assets into a "disputed area" - a proposal Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday said it did not agree with.

