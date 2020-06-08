Markets in Johor to reopen from Jun 15

JOHOR BAHRU: Day and night markets in the Malaysian state of Johor will be allowed to resume operations from Jun 15, the state government announced on Monday (Jun 8).

The reopening will be implemented in stages at all local authorities to gauge vendors’ and visitors’ level of compliance with standard operating procedures, state housing and local government committee chairman Ayub Jamil said in a statement.

Markets will also be allowed to operate within time frames stipulated by local authorities, he added.

“Traders can only conduct take-away transactions and are not allowed to open a space that may result in social gathering,” he said.

The standard operating procedures include requirements that the market be placed in a wide area with fences to manage crowds and a distance of 1.5m to 2m between stalls. Visitors and vendors must also wear face masks, Ayub said.

Additionally, vendors are required to register with monitoring apps MySejahtera and Jejak Johor to help the health ministry trace contacts in the event of COVID-19 transmission.

Local authorities could shut down markets immediately if vendors and visitors fail to comply with the operating procedures, Ayub said.

Johor had 4,409 morning market vendors and 53 locations and a total of 23,184 night market vendors at 194 locations before the implementation of the Movement Control Order on Mar 18, he added.

On Sunday, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the Recovery Movement Control Order, which will take effect from Jun 10 to Aug 31. It will see more measures relaxed to allow people to carry out daily activities, with standard operating procedures in place.

