Penang: A rare waterspout edges close to Malaysia's island of Penang on Monday (April 1).

The spout was seen spinning near Tanjung Tokong's shores for about five minutes before it briefly arrived on land.

Social media users posted images of their close encounter with the waterspout before it dissipated.

Images showing minor damage was also seen after the funnel blew away zinc roofs off some buildings. There were no immediate reports of casualties.



