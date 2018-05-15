Mavcom refutes claims made by AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes; lodges police report

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) on Tuesday (May 15) refuted claims made by AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes, who had said that the aviation regulator had told him to cancel all 120 additional flights to help voters return home for Malaysia's recent election.

Mavcom said it has lodged a police report against Fernandes and branded his claims as "serious accusations".



Advertisement

"The Commission categorically refutes the accusation that it told AirAsia to cancel all 120 additional flights applied for by AirAsia during the 14th Malaysian General Election period," Mavcom said.

It added that it had approved all 66 additional flights which were applied for by AirAsia on Apr 23.

"The Commission has never issued any directive to AirAsia or any other airline to reduce or cancel any flights where regulatory requirements are met," Mavcom said.

