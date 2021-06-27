Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended: PM Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will extend a national lockdown beyond Monday (Jun 28) to curb the spread of COVID-19, state news agency Bernama reported on Sunday, citing Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. But Muhyiddin said they will not be eased until daily cases fell below 4,000, Bernama said.

Malaysia reported 5,803 cases on Saturday.

In May, a nationwide movement control order (MCO) was re-imposed in Malaysia amid a third wave of COVID-19 cases.

Known as MCO 3.0, all economic sectors were allowed to operate during the period but cross-district and interstate travel as well as social, sports and educational activities were prohibited.

Stricter restrictions on the economic and social sectors were later announced on May 21 as community cases continued to rise.

On Jun 11, Senior Minister for Defence Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced in a statement that the MCO, which was then due to end on Jun 14, would be extended to Jun 28.

