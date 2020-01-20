China theme park faces backlash after making pig bungee jump: Reports

CHONGQING: A theme park in China faced backlash after it inaugurated a new bungee jumping attraction by pushing a pig off a tower on Saturday (Jan 18).

A video of the event, posted online, showed the pig being pushed off a platform while tied to a bungee rope, amid cheering from a crowd of onlookers. The animal can be heard squealing as it struggled in the air.

The pig was later seen on top of the jumping platform, seemingly unconscious.

According to local news outlet Global Times, the stunt was part of the opening of the new bungee jumping attraction at the Meixin Red Wine Town theme park in Chongqing.

Users on social media site Sina Weibo criticised the event, calling it animal abuse.

“It was miserable for the animal! It’s a disgusting marketing idea to attract attention by abusing a pig!” said one user.

Another added: "It's not funny at all. It just shows what human beings can do when they get bored."

An animal welfare activist told the Global Times that forcing a pig to jump for fun “seriously violates our basic respect for life”.

China currently has no nationwide laws regarding animal abuse, and the consciousness for animal rights is "relatively weak, especially for non-companion animals", he added.

The park’s owner was quoted by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) as saying that they had the pig make the first jump “because pork prices have been very high this year and recently they dropped a bit”.

A public relations representative for the park said the animal was meant to be slaughtered for the Chinese New Year holiday, SCMP reported.

The ordeal was “just a bit of entertainment”, the representative reportedly said.



The park issued an apology for the stunt and said it would "strengthen regulation of its marketing activities" and provide "better services and a harmonious environment to improve tourists' experience", the Global Times reported.

