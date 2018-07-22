Melaka records almost 50% increase in HFMD cases

MELAKA: Melaka recorded an increase of almost 50 per cent in the number of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases, with a total of 1,446 as of Wednesday (Jul 18) since Jan 1.

During the same period last year, 795 cases were recorded, said State Health Committee chairman Low Chee Leong, at a press conference on Sunday.

He said despite the increasing trend and with a few schools and child centres ordered to close, the outbreak of the disease was still under control.

Various initiatives had been taken by the Health Department to contain the spread of the disease, as well as enhance public awareness on HFMD, he added.



Also present were Melaka Health director Ghazali Othman and Melaka Hospital Blood Bank unit head Dr Noramiza Mat Amin.



Meanwhile, Dr Ghazali advised the public to emphasise on cleanliness and hygiene to curb the spread of HFMD.



"Parents or guardians who have children having symptoms of HFMD should not send the kids to school and take them to public places," he added.

