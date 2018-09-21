2 suspected robbers killed during police shoot-out in Johor

KULAI, Johor: Two foreign nationals in their 30s suspected of committing a spate of robberies in Johor were shot dead by Malaysian police early Friday (Sep 21).



Johor police deputy chief Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said that during the incident - which happened at 4.15am in Bukit Batu, Jalan Sedenak - the suspects were cruising suspiciously in a car when policemen in a patrol car ordered them to pull over.

Instead, the driver of the car rammed into the police vehicle and tried to speed away, before skidding.

“At that juncture, the men began firing several shots in the direction of the policemen,” Mohd Kamarudin told reporters.

The police returned fire, killing both of the men. They also seized a revolver, a machete, face masks and gloves.

Both men were believed to be involved in several robbery cases around Johor and had been active for the past six months, the New Straits Times reported Mohd Kamarudin as saying.

“We believe we have solved about 15 robbery cases which occurred in Johor, especially in Johor Bahru, Pontian, Kulai and the surrounding areas. The latest case was in Pontian yesterday,” said Mohd Kamarudin.



“This year in Johor, we recorded a total of 50 robberies involving foreigners and with the death of the two suspects, we believe we have solved 15 robberies including the most recent one in Pontian yesterday," the New Straits Times reported him as saying.

"We will conduct a full investigation into the suspects’ activities and identify their accomplices or other cases involving them."

The deputy chief said the men were believed to have been part of a bigger group, adding that the police were tracking down the remaining members of the group.



He added that checks showed the car the men were in had been reported as stolen, according to the New Straits Times. No police officers were injured in the incident, although one police car was damaged by bullets, the report said.

"The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and both the suspects’ bodies have been brought to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru for post-mortem," the report quoted the deputy chief as saying.