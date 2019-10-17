Mercy Relief launches public fundraising appeal for typhoon-hit Japan

SINGAPORE: Singapore disaster relief agency, Mercy Relief, said on Thursday (Oct 17) that it has launched a public fundraising appeal to help those affected by Typhoon Hagibis in Japan, where nearly 80 people have died and hundreds are injured.

The agency also said that it deployed a disaster response team to Japan on Thursday to provide emergency aid to affected communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team, which will head to Miyagi and Fukushima, will distribute hot meals to 7,000 people, focusing on areas with water outages, the agency said.

Typhoon Hagibis, one of the worst typhoons to hit Japan in the six decades, killed at least 77 people last week when it lashed wide swathes of Japan with heavy rain and powerful wind, setting off landslides and widespread flooding as rivers burst their banks.

Nine people are missing and 346 are injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fukushima has seen the highest number of casualties from the typhoon, with at least 28 dead as of Thursday.

With winter approaching and some parts of Fukushima seeing below-average temperatures, concern is rising about the health of people in evacuation centres, some of whom lost everything in the floods.

According to Mercy Relief, more than 37,000 households in Japan are still without power and 130,000 homes have no water.

The agency added that it is working with its local partners “to determine the pressing needs of the affected communities” and will continue to monitor the situation.

On Thursday, the agency also started a public fundraising appeal to collect funds for its cause.

Members of the public can donate via cheque, cash or fund transfers through the Mercy Relief website or crowdfunding platform giving.sg.