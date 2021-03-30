Vivian Balakrishnan to visit China, meet State Councilor Wang Yi

SINGAPORE: Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan will make a two-day trip to Fujian, China, his ministry said on Tuesday (Mar 30).



"(His) visit reaffirms the long-standing and substantive relations between Singapore and China, as both countries cooperate to strengthen economic recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic," said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).



During the two-day trip, Dr Balakrishnan will meet and be hosted to a meal by PRC State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.



Dr Balakrishnan's trip to Fujian comes after his recent trips to Brunei, Malaysia and Indonesia.



Last Monday, Dr Balakrishnan met Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs Erywan Pehin Yusof.

During the meeting with Mr Erywan, both ministers agreed that the ongoing situation in Myanmar was of deep concern, and urged all sides in Myanmar to seek a peaceful solution.

In Malaysia, Dr Balakrishnan met his counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Putrajaya. Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to work towards recognising each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates.



The ministers also said Malaysia and Singapore are committed to restoring cross-border travel between the two countries, in addition to the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement.



Last Thursday, Dr Balakrishnan met Indonesian Minister for Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi while in Jakarta for a two-day visit.



In a joint press conference, both ministers said that the leaders of Singapore and Indonesia will meet in person during a retreat to be held later this year.

Dr Balakrishnan also said that Singapore and Indonesia should ideally have the "same level of control" over COVID-19 transmissions before travel arrangements can resume.



