MH17: Malaysia resolute in pursuit to seek justice for victims

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is resolute in its pursuit to seek justice for the victims of the MH17 tragedy, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said on Tuesday (Jul 17).

Tuesday marked the fourth anniversary of the downing of MH17, where 298 passengers and crew onboard a Malaysia Airlines aircraft died after the jetliner was shot down over eastern Ukraine on Jul 17, 2014.

The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Loke said it has undoubtedly been a difficult and trying 48 months for the families and loved ones.

“Not a single day passed without us remaining ever resolute to seek justice for the victims of this unfortunate tragedy as we owe it to the families and loved ones of the passengers and crew who were on board. In this regard, Malaysia is resolute in our pursuit to prosecute those responsible for this incident,” he said in a statement.

Loke reiterated that Malaysia appreciated the presentation by the Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) team on May 24 on the latest report and the way forward on the criminal investigation.

As a member of the JIT, he said Malaysia once again expressed its gratitude for all the hard work of the JIT members that had enabled critical information regarding the tragic incident to be established.



“Malaysia has consistently called for and supported a fully transparent, independent and exhaustive investigation process.

“Hence, it reiterates the JIT’s call for the public to come forward to assist in the investigation process and to provide additional supporting evidence against the people directly involved in order for justice to prevail,” he said.

In a statement published on its website on May 24, JIT said the team was convinced that a BUK TELAR missile was used to down MH17, and that it originated from the 53rd Anti Aircraft Missile Brigade (53rd Brigade), which is a unit of the Russian Army in Kursk in the Russian Federation.

Loke stressed that Malaysia and the other JIT members would not rest until “we bring closure to this tragedy”.

“Our commitment to the families and loved ones remains steadfast as we, along with the JIT countries continue finding the answers that we all seek to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said.