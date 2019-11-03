Minor fire on Japan government jet with PM on board: Reports

Asia

Minor fire on Japan government jet with PM on board: Reports

Japan&apos;s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also ruling Liberal Democratic Party leader, speaks
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a debate session ahead of Jul 21 upper house election at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, Japan on Jul 3, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

TOKYO: A minor fire broke out mid-flight on a Japanese government jet Sunday (Nov 3) while Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was on board, but it was extinguished quickly with no injuries, media reports said.

The leader was flying to Bangkok from Tokyo on a Boeing 777-300ER to attend talks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

About an hour after take-off, an in-flight announcement said that an oven on the plane had sparked a small blaze, the Asahi Shimbun reported.

Ten minutes later, another announcement said the fire had been extinguished, with no smoke or smell detected, the newspaper said in an online article.

Jiji Press and Kyodo News reported similar stories, citing government sources.

There was no change to Abe's itinerary, Kyodo said.

Contacted by AFP, officials from the prime minister's office and the defence ministry could not immediately confirm the report.

Source: AFP/ic

Tagged Topics

Bookmark