'Misogynist' Duterte slammed over Philippines anti-harassment law

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whose rape jokes have sparked outrage in the past, drew fresh flak Tuesday (Jul 16) after signing a law against sexual harassment, with campaigners saying his role as the "misogynist-in-chief" would make implementation challenging.

Duterte, who has himself been accused of sexual harassment on multiple occasions, signed the law that prohibits behaviour such as catcalling and sexist slurs in April, according to the text released on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 74-year-old was "the single most brazen violator of the law's intent with his staple macho-fascist remarks", women's rights political party Gabriela said on Twitter.

"Under this context, implementing the law will certainly be a challenge."

The law imposes fines and, in some cases, prison sentences for sexual harassment in streets, schools and offices, including wolf-whistling, groping, misogynistic slurs, as well as uninvited comments or gestures referring to a person's appearance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros, the law's author, welcomed its passage saying it would plug gaps in previous legislation against sexual harassment but added it was "only as good as how it is implemented".

Duterte has stirred controversy in the past over his treatment of women.

In 2016 he wolf-whistled a female journalist during a nationally televised news conference, while last year he kissed a Filipina woman on the lips onstage during a visit to South Korea in a move that prompted accusations of abuse of power.

The president last year urged soldiers to shoot female guerillas in the vagina. He also provoked fury in 2016 when he said he had wanted to rape a "beautiful" Australian missionary who had been sexually assaulted then murdered in a Philippine prison riot.

Referring to Duterte as "the misogynist-in-chief", journalist and campaigner Inday Espina-Varona said that while the law was "long overdue, his signing it only rams home the truth: he believes himself above the law".

Duterte's arch-critic, detained Senator Leila De Lima, said she hoped the president would not be exempt from compliance.

The president had repeatedly criticised De Lima over an affair, saying she was "not only screwing her driver, she is also screwing the nation," referring to drug trafficking charges she said were politically motivated.

"If we count all his acts and comments disrespecting women since he came to power, the penalties under the law would be sorely lacking," De Lima said in a statement.

Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo said the president would comply with the law but rejected misogyny allegations.

"When he cracks jokes, it is intended to make people laugh, never to offend," Salvador Panelo told reporters.

"You women should know that. Misogyny is different from making people laugh."