Mobile phone explosion kills Malaysian venture capital firm's CEO

KUALA LUMPUR: A mobile phone explosion led to the death of 45-year-old Cradle Fund Sdn Bhd CEO Nazrin Hassan, according to a statement released by the company on Friday (Jun 15).

The company confirmed that the post-mortem report concluded the cause of death on Thursday as complications from blast injuries attributable to an exploding handphone that was being charged next to him.

A message from the family that has been circulating on social media quoted Nazrin’s brother-in-law as claiming that at some point the phone had overheated and exploded, causing a blunt trauma at the back of Nazrin’s head and caused his death.

The mattress too had caught fire but Nazrin was already lifeless by then, said the brother-in-law whose name was not mentioned in the message.

Police had earlier said Nazrin was trapped in a bedroom fire at his double-storey terrace house in Mutiara Damansara yesterday and probably died of smoke inhalation. He had also suffered burns on his body.



Nazrin leaves behind his wife and four children, according to the Star.

Cradle chief operations officer Razif Aziz said: “Cradle has lost a visionary and creative genius, and the world has lost an amazing human being. Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with Nazrin have lost a dear friend and an inspiring mentor.”

