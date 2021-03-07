Moderna reaches supply deal with Philippines for 13 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: Moderna said on Saturday (Mar 6) it has agreed to supply the Philippines government 13 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, with deliveries set to begin in mid-2021.

The company will work with regulators to pursue necessary approvals prior to the distribution, it said in a press release.

Moderna said it expected to reach a separate deal with the Philippines government and private sector to supply an additional 7 million doses.

In January, the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration approved the COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use.

