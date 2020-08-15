Modi says India set to mass produce COVID-19 vaccine, launches health mission

NEW DELHI: India is ready to mass produce COVID-19 vaccines when scientists give the go-ahead, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his Independence Day speech on Saturday (Aug 15), also launching a national project to roll out health identities for each citizen.

In annual celebrations scaled down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Modi identified health and economic self-reliance as the key priorities for his government.

"Not one, not two, as many as three coronavirus vaccines are being tested in India," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, wearing a flowing orange and white turban and covering his mouth and nose with a scarf of the same colours whenever anyone came close to him at the ceremony.

"Along with mass-production, the roadmap for distribution of vaccine to every single Indian in the least possible time is also ready," Modi said. "The country is also ready for mass production of those vaccines."

Launching a National Digital Health Mission for the country of 1.3 billion, Modi said in his seventh Independence Day speech that records of every health test, disease, medication and other details will be kept under a health ID.

"Technology will be judiciously used to reduce challenges in treatments," he said. "Whether it is making a doctor's appointment, depositing money or running around for documents in the hospital, the mission will help remove all such challenges."