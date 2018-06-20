Mongolian model Altantuya's murder case can be reopened 'if there's new evidence'

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has apparently agreed that Altantuya Shaariibuu's murder case can be reopened if there is new evidence, according to the lawyer for the Mongolian model's father.

Setev Shaariibuu lodged a police report earlier on Wednesday (Jun 20) to jump start the process of reopening investigations into the case, nearly 12 years after his daughter was killed in Malaysia.

He later met Mahathir at his office.

“He (Mahathir) is for the investigations reopening if there is new evidence … as long as it is in accordance with the law, which is correct. We agree with that,” Ramkarpal Singh, lawyer for Altantuya’s father, told Channel NewsAsia after the closed-door meeting.

Ramkarpal said Mahathir was well aware of the facts and circumstances of the case, and had stressed that everything must follow the rule of law.

Altantuya was killed and her body blown up with explosives at a jungle in Mukim Bukit Raja, Klang, between 10pm on Oct 19, 2006 and 1am on Oct 20, 2006.

In 2009, former police Special Action Unit members Sirul Azhar Umar and Azilah Hadri were found guilty of Altantuya’s murder. The Court of Appeal overturned their sentences in 2013 but, upon the prosecution's appeal, they were upheld by the Federal Court.

However, Sirul fled to Australia where he was detained by Australian Immigration at its detention centre in Sydney after Interpol issued a red notice on him. He has been at the detention centre since 2015. He is hoping to get asylum in Australia.

Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad meets Mr Setev Shaariibuu, the father of murdered Mongolian model Altantuya. (Photo: Twitter/@chedetofficial).

Asked on the outcome of the meeting with Mahathir, Ramkarpal said: “There is a hope to solve the matter since there are new leads to this case. We are happy with the meeting and are positive about getting better results very soon."

Ramkarpal said he did not rule out the possibility that the police knew who ordered the murder of Altantuya.

“I don't know whether it is one person or more than one person (who ordered the murder). We hope the police will investigate further. The identity of the person is too obvious and important. It could not have been left out in the previous investigation,” he said.

Shaariibuu, through his translator, expressed his gratitude and satisfaction over the chance he had to meet Mahathir and said he was optimistic that his daughter’s murder would be solved.

“The most precious thing (in life) is a human being and, in the case of my daughter’s murder, the law (justice) must be served,” he said.

On Tuesday, Shaariibuu accused the previous government of "trying everything" to prevent the truth from emerging.

(Additional reporting by Amy Chew)