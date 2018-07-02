South Korea's Moon Jae-in to speak in Singapore on vision for peace on Korean Peninsula

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-in will visit Singapore from Jul 11 to 13, the Blue House announced on Monday (Jul 2).



He will give a speech on his vision and policies for permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as cooperation with Asian countries in the region.

Mr Moon's trip to Singapore comes on the back of the historic meeting last month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump which Singapore hosted.

As part of his visit to Singapore next week, Mr Moon will call on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a Blue House spokesman.

"Through his meeting with the president of Singapore and talks with the prime minister, President Moon will evaluate the result of cooperation between the two countries so far and discuss ways to enable future-oriented cooperation between the two countries based on such progress," said the spokesman.



"The president plans to explain the country's vision and policy for the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of permanent peace, as well as its New Southern Policy that seeks to upgrade the country's cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," he added.



Before his trip to Singapore, Mr Moon will visit India from Jul 8 to 11.