More students in Pasir Gudang suffer breathing difficulties in suspected pollution incident

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 29 people in the Johor town of Pasir Gudang have been treated in hospital after suffering breathing difficulties, said the health ministry on Friday (Jun 21).

This is up from the 15 students who were reported to have fallen ill on Thursday in a suspected pollution incident.

People from two schools have now been affected - 14 students and two adults from Sekolah Agama Taman Mawar, as well as 13 from SK Pasir Gudang 4.

All patients are in stable condition, said Ministry of Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah.



"The Johor State Health Department is still monitoring the area where the problem occurred. The Pasir Gudang Health Clinic was also opened this morning to treat other victims who may have been affected by the incident," he added.



Dr Noor Hisham also advised the public to immediately seek treatment if they experience symptoms such as breathing difficulty, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, muscle cramps and weakness.



Authorities are still trying to determine what's causing people to fall ill with such symptoms.

On Thursday, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said the victims may have been exposed to poisonous gas.

According to a Malay Mail report, a Johor state official said that the latest cases appear unrelated to the Sungai Kim Kim incident earlier this year, when more than 4,000 people fell ill due to toxic fumes from illegal chemical dumping in the river.



One of the schools affected in the latest incident is 6km away from the area which was hit by pollution previously, said Johor Health, Culture and Heritage Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar.

