More than 50 Hong Kong activists arrested for breaching security law: Report

HONG KONG: More than 50 pro-democratic activists in Hong Kong were arrested on Wednesday (Jan 6) for breaking the city's contentious national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the opposition under the new law.

The arrests in the Asian financial hub included well known democratic figures and former lawmakers James To, Lam Cheuk Ting and Lester Shum, according to the Democratic Party's Facebook page and public broadcaster RTHK.

Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

FILE PHOTO: Pro-democracy lawmaker James To poses in front of the Legislative Council logo inside the council building in Hong Kong December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

The Democratic Party's Facebook page said police arrested the activists for participating in an independently organised ballot last year to select candidates for an upcoming legislature election, which the Hong Kong government and Beijing warned at the time may violate the new law.

The attempt to win a majority in the 70-seat city legislature, which some candidates said could be used to block government proposals and increase pressure for democratic reforms, was seen as an "act of subversion, in violation of the national security law", the party said.

The full election for the legislative council has since been postponed, with the government citing the coronavirus.

FILE PHOTO: Former student leader Lester Shum speaks during a protest in support of the student leaders who were imprisoned for their participation of the 2014 pro-democracy Umbrella Movement, in Hong Kong

The security law was imposed by Beijing on the former British colony in June.



It punishes what China broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in jail and has been condemned by the West and human rights groups as a tool to crush dissent in the semi-autonomous city.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing say it is vital to plug gaping holes in national security defences exposed by months of sometimes violent anti-government and anti-China protests that rocked the global financial hub in 2019.

