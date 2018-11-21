More than 500 police stations across Malaysia are understaffed

ISKANDAR PUTERI: More than 500 of the 791 police stations throughout Malaysia are currently facing a shortage of staff, said Bukit Aman Management Department director Asri Yusoff on Wednesday (Nov 21).

He said most of the police stations are currently headed by a sergeant who is the station's officer-in-charge.

A police station needs at least 35 personnel for it to operate smoothly, and should be led by an officer with at least the rank of Deputy Superintendent, he said.

“However, what is happening now is 65 per cent of the total 791 police stations, over 500 stations, across the country face staff shortages," said Asri, adding that police stations in Sabah and Sarawak have only five people or less.

"Most of the police stations are also headed by officers with the rank of sub-inspectors to sergeants," he told reporters after the opening of the Tanjung Kupang police station in Iskandar Puteri on Wednesday.



This was one of the factors contributing to the rising number of policemen opting for early retirement, he said.

The lengthy shift of more than eight hours also played a part, he added.

He said the police were studying a "modern policing initiative" implemented at two police stations in Kuala Lumpur as a way to address the issue.

