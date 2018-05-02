More than 60 stranded after rollercoaster stalls at Universal Studios Japan

OSAKA: More than 60 thrill-seekers at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka got more than they bargained for on Tuesday (May 1) when the rollercoaster they were riding made an emergency stop, leaving them hanging in the air for up to two hours.

Two carriages from the Jurassic Park-inspired Flying Dinosaur ride came to a sudden stop after a safety mechanism was triggered at around 4.45pm, Japanese media reported.

One carriage stopped just before reaching the terminal, but the other carriage stopped at about 20-30 metres above ground on its upward track.

Theme park staff rescued the 64 stranded passengers via an aisle alongside the rollercoaster tracks. No injuries were reported.

Passengers are rescued from the stopped Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster at Universal Studios Japan amusement park in Osaka.

The park operator said it has replaced the faulty motor control part that caused the incident, NHK reported on Wednesday.

Despite what happened, many visitors to the theme park, which was packed due to the Golden Week holidays, queued to ride the rollercoaster as soon as operations resumed following a test run shortly after 7pm on Tuesday.

But some visitors were nonetheless horrified by the incident.



"It's scary to think if we had been on board. I don’t want to ride it anymore," a 42-year-old woman from the city of Hiroshima, visiting with her three children, told Kyodo News.

"It's already a terrifying ride, so I want them to operate it safely," added a 24-year-old woman from the city of Kumamoto, who was on the rollercoaster shortly before the incident.



The 1,120m-long Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster ride was launched in March 2016, with its highest point reaching 37m above ground.

Tuesday’s incident was not the first time the ride ran into trouble. In September last year, more than 30 passengers were stuck when the ride suddenly stopped, according to NHK.