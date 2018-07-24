More women radicalised by ISIS to conduct attacks in Malaysia: Counterterror chief

KUALA LUMPUR: More women are being radicalised by Islamic State (IS) militants to carry out attacks in Malaysia, said Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, head of Special Branch counterterrorism division, on Tuesday (Jul 24).

According to Ayob, female IS suspects have also begun to instigate others into carrying out attacks in Malaysia.

“In the past, most of the women were arrested because they played a secondary role as supporters to their husbands - collecting money, propagating salafi ideology. Some managed to go to Syria," said Ayob.

"Now they have moved to phase two. They are radicalised and have started to instigating others to conduct attacks in Malaysia," he added.

In light of this, the Malaysian police are on the alert to this rising threat.

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR GENERAL ELECTION TERROR PLOT

On May 9, during the 14th general election in Malaysia, the police counter-terrorism unit picked up a 51-year-old housewife outside Kuala Lumpur in Selangor.

The intelligence gathered suggested that the woman had planned to load gas cylinders in her car, and ram her vehicle into voters at a polling station in Puchong, Ayob said.

51-year-old housewife arrested for planning lone wolf attack on May 9 against voters at a polling station in Puchong outside Kuala Lumpur. (Photo: E8: Malaysia special branch counter terrorism division)

“This is the first case. She planned to put gas cylinders in her car boot. She got the idea from what happened in Paris," said Ayob.

The woman was masking her communications over WhatsApp in a chat group titled: “Makan Makan dgn Kak Nor” or “Eat with Kak Nor”, Ayob revealed, adding that there were about 20 people in the chat group.

“We are very concerned about this lone wolf and wolf pack because anyone can be inspired to carry out attacks. You can learn about making a bomb or IED (improvised explosive device) through social media, Telegram or WhatsApp, download it, and learn how to make an IED," added Ayob.

Speaking at a counterterror summit in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Ayob added that since 2013, more than 415 terror suspects have been arrested in Malaysia. Of those, 180 were charged, 140 convicted and 106 were released.

Twenty-five foreign terror fighters, Ayob added, were also arrested after they slipped into, transited through Malaysia or attempted to make the country their safe haven.