‘My heart ached when I saw her’: Mum of baby who died after alleged rape in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of a baby girl who died after she was allegedly raped has spoken up after the case sparked outrage in Malaysia.

Eleven-month-old Zara died last Friday (Nov 9) after her babysitter’s husband allegedly raped and sodomised her two days earlier.

Advertisement

"My heart ached when I saw Zara's heart-wrenching condition," her mother Noraihan Ab Aziz, 22, told Bernama.

"As long as Zara's case is not settled, as long as the offender is not punished, I will not feel calm," she said. "I leave it to the police to investigate and take appropriate action against the perpetrator."

Bernama earlier reported the baby was nine months old.

Ms Noraihan and her husband, Muhammad Zainal Abduk Rahaman, 27, and their son, Muhamad Alif Zamani, 4, returned to their hometown of Rantau Panjang in Kelantan, where they buried Zara on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a Facebook post after Zara’s death, she wrote: "You're in peace there my dear ... Wait for mother in heaven." She also posted photos of herself with Zara, the baby in hospital and at the funeral.

Ms Noraihan, who works as a factory operator in Bandar Baru Bangi, near Kuala Lumpur, said she never expected something like this to happen to her child.

She said the hospital called her last Wednesday evening and told her her baby was in a critical condition. The babysitter and her husband had taken her to the hospital.

"The babysitter had called me five times, but my phone was out of coverage at the time," Ms Noraihan said.

"Upon arriving at the hospital, I found the babysitter feeling very sorry, but her husband was just calm as if nothing had happened."

Ms Noraihan said she got to know the babysitter two months ago after she posted on Facebook looking for someone to take care of Zara. The babysitter contacted her and said she could take care of the child.

"I went to see her, and from the way she spoke to me, I saw nothing suspicious," said Ms Noraihan. "However, at the time, the babysitter's husband and 20-month-old son were not at home."

Ms Noraihan said she hoped her ordeal would serve as a lesson to other parents to be more careful when choosing a babysitter.

Both the babysitter and her husband have been arrested.

The husband, who works as a barber, has tested positive for methamphetamine, the police said.