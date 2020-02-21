Mother, two toddlers burnt to death in fire in Malaysia

SANDAKAN, Sabah: A 20-year-old woman and her two toddlers were burnt to death in a fire at a floating village that destroyed 30 houses in Sabah on Friday (Feb 21) morning.

The charred remains of Afikah Sulaiman, the mother of Nurul Katrishah Aiman, 3, and Mohd Sharil Aiman, 1, were found in one of the houses by firefighters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department director Kamarulzaman Malik Abdullah said a fire team had rushed to the scene after the department received a distress call at about 6.30am.

"About 30 houses were gutted down in the incident," he told reporters.

Kamarulzaman Malik said the department was still investigating the cause of the incident.

A 50-year-old man suffered burns and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Advertisement