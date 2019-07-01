Motion to compel Malaysian MPs to declare assets passed, PAS says it is against Islamic teaching

KUALA LUMPUR: A motion to compel all Members of Parliament (MPs) to declare their assets was passed in Malaysia's parliament on Monday (Jul 1), paving the way for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to amend laws to make wealth declaration compulsory for MPs.

The special motion was adopted with a voice vote, with no dissenting voice heard.

This was despite an earlier objection raised by a lawmaker from Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), describing such declaration as un-Islamic.

Earlier in the day, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong said the special motion was the best way to make it compulsory for all MPs to make their wealth known to the anti-graft agency.



“MPs who fail to comply will be referred to the select committee on rights and privileges,” he said when tabling the motion in the Lower House.

The motion applies to all MPs and their spouses, their children aged 21 years old and below, and trustees. They would be required to declare their monthly income and properties, both in and out of Malaysia, by Oct 1 this year.

MPs who make false declarations would be subjected to prosecution and could be jailed up to three years.

Asset declaration was one of the election promises of Pakatan Harapan (PH), which scored an election victory on a platform of anti-corruption and reforms.

Last year, PH ministers and MPs have voluntarily declared their assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. Their declarations were subsequently published on the commission’s website.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Liew Vui Keong. (File photo: Bernama)

Mr Liew said on Monday that since the requirement was already implemented on government MPs as well as government officials, it was timely that all MPs be subjected to the same principle of accountability and transparency.

ISLAM FORBIDS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF WEALTH: PAS

The tabling of motion met with objections from opposition MPs.

PAS deputy president and Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man told reporters at the parliament lobby that Islam does not allow people to publicly disclose their wealth due to security concerns.

“In Islam, there is a hadith that says if god has given you wealth, do not declare it to the public as there are many observers,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

Hadith refers to the records of the words of Prophet Muhammad.

PAS Deputy President Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man. (File photo: Bernama)

Mr Tuan Ibrahim added that the country already has enough laws to monitor the MPs’ assets, such as the annual tax filing to the Inland Revenue Board.

In winding up the debate on the motion in the parliament, Mr Liew said the motion was the first step for the government in drafting a new law of a similar nature, the Star reported.



He hoped the new Bill would be tabled in the next parliament session.