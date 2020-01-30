2 motorcyclists taken to hospital after chain collision along AYE

SINGAPORE: Two motorcyclists were taken to hospital after an accident involving eight vehicles along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday (Jan 30).

The accident, which took place at about 9.45am along the AYE towards the Central Expressway (CTE) between the Portsdown Avenue exit and Alexandra Road exit, involved six cars and two motorcycles, police said.



Photos of the accident posted on social media show the two right-most lanes of the expressway were closed after the accident.

A multi-vehicle accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Jan 30, 2020. (Photo: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante - SGRV)

One video shows SCDF paramedics tending to one of the injured, as a man lies on the road with blood on his face.

The male motorcyclists, aged 28 and 31, were conscious when they were taken to the National University Hospital in SCDF ambulances, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.