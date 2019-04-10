Mount Fuji's annual tulip festival to begin next week

The month-long festival will feature 200,000 tulips of 150 varieties set against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

TOKYO: The Heavenly Tulip Festival, at the foot of scenic Mount Fuji in Japan, is set to open next week.

The month-long festival will feature 200,000 tulips of 150 varieties set against the backdrop of Mount Fuji, according to Grinpa Amusement Park's website.

It will open every day between 9.30am and 5pm, from Apr 20 to May 26, subject to flowering conditions.

Adults will need to pay ¥1,300 (S$15.90) to enter the park, while seniors and children will need to pay ¥850 (S$10.40).



To reach the park, visitors can hop on a train from Gotemba, Mishima and Fuji stations.

The park organises the tulip festival each spring, and the dahlia festival when it blossoms during summer and autumn.

